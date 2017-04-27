VISTA TEACHERS TO BE SURPRISED WITH $18,500 DONATION FROM OOLY

Teachers selected as part OOLY’s commitment to education in partnership with national nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org

WHAT: OOLY President and CEO, Carol Pankiw Tyner, will award 29 teachers at Vista’s Casita Center for Technology, Science & Math with a donation totaling more than $18,500. The donation includes a $7,000 shopping spree with AdoptAClassroom.org and an in-kind donation of OOLY trend-forward arts, crafts and school supplies valued at over $11,500. OOLY is aware of the great work Casita Center is doing, and their need for additional resources, as an OOLY employee’s child attends the magnet school. The teachers will use the funds and supplies to create an even better learning experience for their students in the classroom.

As part of OOLY’s commitment to education, OOLY has teamed-up with AdoptAClassroom.org and become title sponsor of the OOLY Art Fund. The OOLY Art Fund celebrates innovation and creativity in the classroom by funding art teachers throughout the U.S.

WHEN: April 28, 2017 at 8:15 am

WHERE: Casita Center for Technology, Science & Math – 260 Cedar Road – Vista, California 92083

Teachers and students gathered for surprise presentation when the moment of surprise when the 29 teachers receive funds. Teachers and students celebrate $18,500 donation

Laura Smith – Principal, Casita Center

Principal, Casita Center Carol Pankiw Tyner – President and CEO, OOLY

David Moses – VP of Sales & Marketing, OOLY

Melissa Hruza – Program Manager, AdoptAClassroom.org

Teachers from Casita Center

AdoptAClassroom.org

http://www.ooly.com/