Vista Sweeps San Pasqual Vista, CA — Vista swept San Pasqual in three sets Tuesday night in volleyball winning 25-22, 27-25 and 25-20. Skylee Nelson led with 14 kills while Lily Aquilera tallied 13. Addyson Elvin had 20 assists. Julia O’Neill had 3 aces and 3 block kills. Emilie Davis had 20 digs.

Vista Panthers are now 6/2 win/loss

Mission Vista defeated Poway 3-025-14, 28-26, 25-20 Kills: Taylor Hagenah (MV) 13 Digs: Maya Pokletar (MV) 6 Assists: Abigail Reinard (MV) 20