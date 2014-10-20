Vista Students Dining With Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor

Jeff Vasquez and Jocelyn Rivera

By Ray Huard…Little did three Vista High School students know when they took part in mock trials last year that it would lead to having lunch with a U.S. Supreme Court associate justice.

“It’s crazy,” said senior Britni Chau. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Britni and seniors Jeff Vasquez and Jocelyn Rivera have been invited to attend an Oct. 18 luncheon at the University of San Diego featuring Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

“It’s really an awesome opportunity for all of us, especially with the background she comes from,” Jocelyn said. “It’s really inspirational. If you really set your mind to it, you can make it anywhere.”

Nominated by President Barack Obama in 2008 and confirmed by the Senate in 2009, Sotomayor is the Supreme Court’s first Hispanic and its third woman.

At the USD luncheon, Sotomayor will be interviewed in front of the audience by U.S. Ninth District Court of Appeals Justice M. Margaret McKeown and respond to written questions submitted by the students.

The Vista High School students weren’t sure what they wanted to ask.

“I think it would be perfect to be able to pick the brain of somebody like her,” Britney said.

Jeff said he’s interested in Sotomayor’s journey from a working class background in the Bronx to a seat in the nation’s highest court.

“I hope to find out more about her,” Jeff said. “I’m wondering, how do you get to be a justice?”

Of the three, Britni is the only one who is thinking about studying law, although they all said they liked taking part in the 2014 mock trials sponsored by the San Diego County Bar Association.

Brini, Jeff and Jocelyn are among 40 San Diego County high school students who will be attending the luncheon with Justice Sotomayor, all of whom participated in the annual mock trial competition.

Students from the Bishop’s School and Torrey Pines High School won the 2014 competition to gain a seat at the luncheon. Students from the other schools were invited by San Diego Atty. Knot S. Johnson, a 1986 USD School of Law graduate who is covering the cost of their lunch.

In the mock trials, student teams from each participating high school are given fictional court cases to try before a real judge in San Diego Superior Court with the students taking on the role of prosecutors, defense attorneys and court personnel.

About 20 Vista High School students took part in the 2014 competition, but most graduated last year, said social studies teacher Michael Pink, who was the mock trial advisor last year. He said social studies teacher Holly Shepherd is the advisor for the 2015 competition.

To prepare for the 2014 competition, Pink said the students met with local lawyers who walked them through courtroom procedures.

“They helped with a lot of the legal language, how to represent themselves in the courtroom, how to word your opening and closing statement, how to object,” Pink said.

The students would meet during lunch break and after school to practice.

“It was a lot more difficult than I thought it would be,” said Jeff, who played the part of the prosecuting attorney in a case in which the defendant was charged with drug crimes and murder.

“Everything that happened in the case, you had to present,” said Jeff said, who’s decided he’d prefer a career in architectural design instead of being a lawyer. “You had to know the case really well.”

Jocelyn, who played the role of a court bailiff, said the mock trial “was a good experience.”

“I had to swear in all the witnesses,” Jocelyn said. She’s leaning toward a career in public health.

Britni, who played the part of a physician testifying as a witness, said she plans to study law but isn’t sure where that will lead her.

“I hope to work in the UN (United Nations). I don’t see how I would do that without having a firm background in law,” Britni said.

Britni said she’s also interested in becoming a civil rights attorney.

“I want to be so many things,” Britni said. “I don’t have my path set yet.”