Vista – Structure Fire

At 11:22 AM Vista Fire Department personnel responded to a reported structure fire at 2190 Primrose Avenue in the unincorporated area of Vista. The first fire engine arrived on scene of a single story residence with smoke coming out of multiple windows, roof vents and the eaves. Firefighters made an aggressive interior fire attack and contained the fire to the building of origin. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the San Diego County Bomb/Arson unit. There was a structure fire at this same residence 2 weeks ago.

19 firefighters controlled the fire in 32 minutes and assistance was provided to the Vista Fire Department by the San Marcos and Carlsbad Fire Departments.

The home was boarded up from the previous fire two weeks ago and no one was living in the home at the time of the fire today.

Additional questions about the cause and dollar amount lost should be referred to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.