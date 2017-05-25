Vista Structure Fire

Vista Fire Department personnel responded to a structure fire at 680 Melrose Place on 5/25/2017 at 3:51 pm. The first fire engine arrived on scene 3:57 and found smoke and fire coming from a single story home. Firefighters from Vista and Oceanside controlled the fire by 4:08 pm. A female was transported to a local hospital with injuries not deemed life threatening. A dog was rescued from the home and firefighters performed CPR as well as provided oxygen to the dog. The dog is now alert and breathing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries to firefighters.