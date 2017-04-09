Vista Structure Fire

On Sunday, April 9 2017 at 3:58 pm Vista Fire Department personnel responded to a structure fire at 1850 Manzanita Court. Personnel arrived on scene to find light smoke coming from the eaves of the home. Personnel entered the home and rescued two dogs and a tortoise. One dog was injured by the smoke and was treated on scene by firefighters.

Three adults, two dogs and one tortoise were displaced from their home and were assisted by the Red Cross.

Through aggressive efforts of fire personnel, the fire was contained to the attic only. The interior contents of the home did suffer water damage due to fire suppression efforts, but much of the home interior contents were saved through salvage operations conducted during the fire attack.

Damage was estimated at $150,000 and the cause was electrical.