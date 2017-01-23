Vista Structure Fire Saturday Evening

Vista Fire Department personnel responded to a structure fire on January 21, 2017 at 10:28 pm. The fire was reported at 623 W. California Avenue. Firefighters arrived on scene and found a fire in the garage of the structure and were able to quickly attack the fire and keep it from spreading into the home. Eighteen firefighters responded to the fire.

The fire was contained at 10:41 pm. The cause of the fire is accidental.

The Oceanside and Carlsbad Fire Departments assisted the Vista Fire Department.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Due to the quick notification of 911, the rapid response of firefighters, and the closed door from the garage to the home, the fire was contained to the garage and did not spread into the living area.