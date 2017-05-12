Vista Strawberry Festival 2017

The Vista Strawberry Festival has all kinds of ways for you to share your talent, win some money, get some recognition, and HAVE SOME FUN!
We have MANY more contests that will take place at the festival, like pie eating contests, costume contests, beer stein holding contests and MANY, MANY MORE! But you need to get going on these Contest NOW!
POSTER CONTEST Design the 2018 Strawberry Festival Poster. Details.
Only $5.00 to Enter, Cash for top 3 Posters: $150/$100/$50
SHADES OF RED …Enter your creativity in our Juried Art Show titled, Shades of Red. Details.
Cash Prizes for Top 3: $300/$200/$100
STRAWBERRY IDOL Can you sing? We want to hear you. Open to 14-year olds and older. Must quality ahead of time. Details.
Cash Prizes for Top 3: $500/$250/$150
STRAWBERRY BAKING CONTESTCan you bake? We want to taste your creations. We have three division including a youth division. This takes place the DAY BEFORE the Festival. Details.
Cash Prizes per Division: $75/$50/$25
HOME BEER BREWING CONTEST …
Are you a budding master brewer? Try out your skill on us! Details.
Cash Prizes for Top 3: $300/$200/$100
