Vista Strawberry Festival 2017

The Vista Strawberry Festival has all kinds of ways for you to share your talent, win some money, get some recognition, and HAVE SOME FUN!

We have MANY more contests that will take place at the festival, like pie eating contests, costume contests, beer stein holding contests and MANY, MANY MORE!  But you need to get going on these Contest NOW!

Vista Strawberry Festival Contests

We’ve Got Contests, You’ve Got Talent

Strawberry Festival Logo 2017

 T-SHIRT LOGO CONTEST ..This is new for 2017.  Help us design next year’s T-shirt Logo.  Details.  No Cost to Enter, $100 to winner
Strawberry Festival Poster Contest Winner

POSTER CONTEST   Design the 2018 Strawberry Festival Poster. Details.
Only $5.00 to Enter, Cash for top 3 Posters: $150/$100/$50

 

 

 

Shades of Red

 

 

SHADES OF RED …Enter your creativity in our Juried Art Show titled, Shades of Red. Details.
Cash Prizes for Top 3: $300/$200/$100

 

Strawberry IdolSTRAWBERRY IDOL Can you sing?  We want to hear you.  Open to 14-year olds and older. Must quality ahead of time. Details.
Cash Prizes for Top 3: $500/$250/$150

 

 

 

Baking ContestSTRAWBERRY BAKING CONTESTCan you bake?  We want to taste your creations.  We have three division including a youth division.  This takes place the DAY BEFORE the Festival. Details.
Cash Prizes per Division: $75/$50/$25

 

 

Home Beer Brewing ContestHOME BEER BREWING CONTEST …

Are you a budding master brewer?  Try out your skill on us! Details.

Cash Prizes for Top 3: $300/$200/$100

 Vista Strawberry Festival      Vista Chamber of Commerce | 127 Main Street, Vista, CA 92084
  www.VistaStrawberryFest.com
760-726-1122 | info@vistachamber.org
