Vista Stabbing

On 6/22/19, at about 2110 hours, deputies responded to the 1500 block of Kiva Lane in the city of Vista reference a report of a stabbing.

Deputies arrived and found two male victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. Medics responded to the scene and transported the males to Palomar Hospital. Their immediate conditions are unknown.

Witnesses described the two victims being involved in some sort of argument outside a residence where there appeared to be a party. Based on statements from witnesses at the scene, a Hispanic male adult stabbed the two victims multiple times with an edged weapon.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 30 years of age, 5’5″ tall, 120 pounds, wearing a gray shirt with black sleeves, and black pants.

Detectives from the Vista Station responded and are actively investigating the incident.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200. You may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.