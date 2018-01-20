Vista Stabbing

On January 20, 2018 at approximately 1:20 a.m., deputies from the Vista Station responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at 1244 N. Santa Fe Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies located a 19 year old male victim with several apparent stab wounds. Paramedics transported the victim to Palomar Hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable condition. His wounds are believed to be non-life threatening. The investigation is on-going.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.