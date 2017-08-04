Vista – Sprinter Train vs. Vehicle collision

On August 3, 2017 at approximately 1756 hours, deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station and deputies from the Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit responded to a Sprinter train vs. Chevrolet Silverado truck collision on the railroad tracks on North Avenue, in the city of Vista. A distracted driver, driving west on North Avenue toward N Melrose Drive went through the lowered signal arm and was struck by a Sprinter train traveling at about forty two miles per hour.

No one was injured. The train and truck sustained considerable damage.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

Source of Information: D. Morabe, Sheriff’s Department, Transit Enforcement Unit.