Vista Soroptimists Raise Over $5000 at Salad Luncheon Fundraiser

VISTA, CA – May 2017–Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland held its annual Salad Luncheon fundraiser on Thursday, April 20th at Grace Presbyterian Church in Vista. About 200 people attended at $15 per ticket. Over $5,000 was raised for the club’s service fund, to be distributed as grants and scholarships to qualifying women and charities. The luncheon featured salads made or donated by Soroptimist members, baked potatoes and toppings, hot and cold beverages and desserts. Local volunteers donning the Club’s signature “Best for Women” aprons to help serve the food included Lenna Wright from Congressman Darrell Issa’s office and Vista City Council members Amanda Rigby and Joe Green. Numerous gift baskets, donated by local businesses, were raffled off, and one lucky ticket holder won the coveted “Money Hat” decorated with over $200 in cash. Photos of the event are posted online at soroptimistvista.org (Photo Albums link).

Soroptimist Sherry Luz and Jennifer Luz-Olson co-chaired the event. Luz gave special thanks to Grace Presbyterian Church, Lenna Wright, Vista Council members Rigby and Green, the women of the La Costa Glen Retirement Community, and event sponsors Vista Music (Dyana Preti), Allstate Insurance (Dee Dee Timmons), California Real Estate Service (Jennifer Luz-Olson), Tri-City Realty (Runa Gunnars), Kenny’s Kar Klinic (Terry Flynn), Orchard Gold (Marlo Ruscigno), Massage by Lani (Lani Beltrano), Vista Mayor Judy Ritter, Rancho Minerva (Paula Nix), Vista Copy Service (Pat Origlieri), and Oriental Medical Arts (Meggin Sullivan). Coffee was donated by Starbucks on East Vista Way. Luz also thanked her fellow club members, all of whom pitched in to help in one way or another.

Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland is part of an international service organization of business women who seek to improve the lives of women and girls both locally and internationally. The funds raised by the club are distributed to a variety of local non-profits and also directly to women and girls in need. The club meets every first and third Friday for lunch in Vista. See soroptimistvista.org.

Contact: sivistanorthcountyinland@soroptimist.net