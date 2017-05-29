Enhancing the Quality of Life for Vista’s Senior Community

We are extremely happy to report Vista Silver Star Foundation (VSSF) as a grant recipient of $1580 from the San Diego County Employees’ Charitable Foundation (CECO). The funds will assist in the purchase of exercise chairs for the McClellan Center Senior Wellness program.

VSSF Vice Chair Nancy Kropf and Donna Meester, program manager of the McClellan Senior Center, collaborated on the CECO Grant last Fall. The CECO annually funds grants for equipment to San Diego County nonprofit organizations. This year CECO received 179 applications total in excess of $800,000 and VSSF was one of 92 agencies to receive funds.

“We are very excited about this initial grant which allows us to assist in the development of a more vibrant exercise experience for our senior community in Vista,” commented Kropf. “We will continue to partner with the Center to identify more funding opportunities through the grant process as well as other fundraising activities.”

VSSF was honored to host a booth at the Annual Vista Strawberry Festival, which featured our Board members providing information on the VSSF’s efforts to support our senior community. “A special thank you to each of the Center’s committees who shared their labor of love as prizes for an opportunity drawing,” said Nina Woodard, Chair of VSSF. “We were able to build our data base of interested supporters with their enthusiasm to participate in our drawing.”

