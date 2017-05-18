Vista Shooting

On Wednesday, May 17th, 2017, at about 2106 hours, deputies assigned to the Sheriff’s Vista Station responded to a report of a shooting that had occurred at the Buena Creek Sprinter Station. Deputies located a victim, who had been struck by gunfire multiple times. An unknown suspect approached the victim and fired five rounds, striking the victim in the shoulder and abdomen. The victim was transported to Palomar Medical Center for evaluation and treatment and is expected to survive. The shooting is believed to be gang-related.

Detectives from the Vista Street Narcotics and Gang Detail responded to investigate the shooting. Witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic male, wearing dark clothing, with a bandanna covering his face. The suspect fled the area on foot and is still outstanding. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the San Diego Sheriff’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

