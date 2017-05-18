Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Vista Shooting

Vista Shooting

By   /  May 18, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

On Wednesday, May 17th, 2017, at about 2106 hours, deputies assigned to the Sheriff’s Vista Station responded to a report of a shooting that had occurred at the Buena Creek Sprinter Station. Deputies located a victim, who had been struck by gunfire multiple times. An unknown suspect approached the victim and fired five rounds, striking the victim in the shoulder and abdomen. The victim was transported to Palomar Medical Center for evaluation and treatment and is expected to survive. The shooting is believed to be gang-related.

Detectives from the Vista Street Narcotics and Gang Detail responded to investigate the shooting. Witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic male, wearing dark clothing, with a bandanna covering his face. The suspect fled the area on foot and is still outstanding. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the San Diego Sheriff’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

The 2017 CERVÉLO BELGIAN WAFFLE RIDE Hits North San Diego County May 21st

Read More →