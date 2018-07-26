Vista Shooting Suspect Arrested

On July 22nd just before 3:00 p.m., Vista Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call after local residents reported a shooting and “woman down” inside the pool area of the apartment complex at 633Ascot Drive, in the City of Vista. When deputies arrived, they found a twenty-eight-year-old Vista woman unresponsive and lying on the ground. She was seriously wounded and had visible injuries to her head. Fire department personnel responded and transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment. The woman underwent emergency surgery and survived. Her prognosis is still uncertain.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit was called to the scene and took over responsibility for the investigation. The shooting suspect was identified as forty-one-year-old Estevan Montelongo, of Vista. On July 24th, the suspect was located and arrested by Pueblo, Colorado Police Officers, pursuant to a San Diego County Arrest Warrant for attempted murder, issued in this case. The victim’s name is being withheld, as she is the victim of a domestic violence crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330; after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.