Vista Shooting Suspect Arraigned Today

On August 3rd, the victim in this case, twenty-eight-year-old Vista resident Michelle Hashtani, died of her injuries. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has conducted an autopsy and determined her cause of death was a gunshot wound and manner of death, homicide.

On, August 16th, 2018 Estevan Montelongo was returned to San Diego by the District Attorney’s Office, to face a murder charge, for the shooting death of Michelle Hashtani.

Today, Montelongo was arraigned in Vista court and formally charged with murder. He was remanded to custody without bail.

Prior release, see below:

On July 22nd just before 3:00 p.m., Vista Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call after local residents reported a shooting and “woman down” inside the pool area of the apartment complex at 633Ascot Drive, in the City of Vista. When deputies arrived, they found a twenty-eight-year-old Vista woman unresponsive and lying on the ground. She was seriously wounded and had visible injuries to her head. Fire department personnel responded and transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment. The woman underwent emergency surgery and survived. Her prognosis is still uncertain.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit was called to the scene and took over responsibility for the investigation. The shooting suspect was identified as forty-one-year-old Estevan Montelongo, of Vista.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330; after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.