Vista Shooting – 600 Townsite Drive

On 8/25/2018, at approximately 1:20 AM, the Sheriff’s Department received multiple calls of a person who had been shot in the area of 600 Townsite Drive, Vista. Sheriff Deputies responded to the area and located a 37 year old male shot twice by a small caliber firearm. Deputies provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived on scene. The victim was transported to Palomar Hospital where he was found to have non-life threatening injuries. Detectives from the Sheriff Department’s Narcotics and Gang Detail, along with detectives from the Vista Station, responded to the scene for an investigation. The suspect(s) from the attack are believed to be associated with a dark newer-model Dodge Durango. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at 858-565-5200.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.