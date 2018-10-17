Vista Shooting

Vista, CA — On 10/17/2018, at approximately 12:15 AM, Deputies responded to the area of West Connecticut Avenue and North Santa Fe Avenue in the City of Vista for a report of gunshots heard in the area. While heading to the area additional people called to report a person had been shot. Deputies arrived to find a 29 year old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. Deputies tended to the victim until paramedics arrived on scene. The victim was transported to hospital where he was admitted with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were described as multiple Hispanic males driving a black sedan. A search of the area turned up negative for the suspects.

Detectives from the Vista Street Narcotics and Gang Detail responded to the scene. The crime is being investigated as a gang-related shooting.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information related to this incident to call Sheriff’s Dispatch at (858) 565-5200.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.