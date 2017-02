Day with a Deputy

Sponsored by the Vista Sheriff’s Department

The public is invited to the “Day with a Deputy” event on Saturday, February 25 at Shadowridge Park from 9 am until Noon. This free, family event is a great place to see all that the Vista Sheriff’s Office has to enhance public safety – from patrol cars to SWAT vehicles. Learn about home and neighborhood safety and meet with Vista’s local deputies. Kids activities and bounce house.

Shadowridge Park 2101 Lupine Hills Drive 9 am to Noon