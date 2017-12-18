Vista Sheriff Volunteers Provide Free Vacation Home Checks

Sometimes, the best part of vacation is coming back home. Don’t let burglars ruin that for you. The Vista Sheriff’s Department offers free vacation checks for residents in the areas it serves year-round. What exactly does that mean? After submitting a form in person and verifying your ID, members of the Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol will perform security inspections outside your home Monday through Friday while you’re away.

Sheriff’s senior volunteers check to make sure doors, windows and garages are locked. They hide your newspapers and packages and look for anything suspicious around your home. You can learn more about the free service by visiting sdsheriff.net and scroll down to the “Vacation Home Checks” box on the homepage or call the Vista Sheriff’s station at 760.940.4434 to set up a watch.

Sheriff’s Crime Prevention Specialists compiled some handy tips to help you better safeguard your homes and vehicles when going on vacation:

· Lock up your home, activate your alarm.

· Don’t broadcast your plans on social media.

· Hold the delivery of your mail and newspaper or ask a trusted friend to pick them up for you.

· Buy a timer for your lights and set them in a random pattern.

· Ask a neighbor to occasionally park in your driveway.

· Sign up for a FREE vacation check so Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol (SVP) members can keep an eye on your home.

The Vista Sheriff’s Department is also recruiting volunteers for the Senior Patrol. Call 760.940.4434 to learn more about the volunteer program that provides so many services to Vista communities.