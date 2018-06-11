Vista Sheriff Station…New Captain Takes Command

On June 8, Greg Rylaarsdam took over as captain of the Vista Sheriff’s Station. Captain Rylaarsdam has been with the San Diego Sheriff’s department for more than 20 years and has worked in the city of Vista.

“Captain Rylaarsdam is a highly regarded member of the sheriff’s department and we are fortunate to have such an experienced and capable individual assigned to our City,” said City Manager Patrick Johnson. “We welcome Captain Rylaarsdam to Vista and look forward to partnering with him and his team at the Vista Sheriff’s Station.”

During his tenure with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, Captain Rylaarsdam has been assigned to various areas including patrol, administration, and advanced investigation. As well as working in the city of Vista, he has experience working throughout San Diego County at the Poway, El Cajon, Ramona, and Valley Center patrol stations as well as the jail in Vista and court assignments in downtown San Diego and Vista.

Captain Rylaarsdam’s transfer to the Vista station comes after the former captain of the Vista station, Chuck Cinnamo, was assigned to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department’s Gang and Narcotics unit. Under Captain Cinnamo’s 30-month command, the crime rate has been and continues to be at an all-time low in the city.