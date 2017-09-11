Rhea Mursalin , RBV Intern….The Vista Sheriff Junior Deputy’s Academy held their orientation on Thursday, September 7, 2017, and a grand number of parents and children were welcomed. The Junior Deputy Academy is a free after – school program that has been happening for 7-8 years. Only children between the ages of ten (10) and sixteen (16) can enroll and the academy builds character for each individual attending. The program lasts for about ten weeks and aims to establish a relationship between the Sheriff Department and the community, through inflicting knowledge on: drugs, gangs, how to be a good citizen, how to physically train, and what to do in certain police needed situations, along with many more activities. In the past, the academy brought in the bomb squad and the SWAT team to share their experiences and wisdom. It is a hope to have these units brought in again this year.

The orientation began at 6 pm and mostly revolved around educating parents on what the program entailed and signing each child up. There were children from all ages and they seemed excited to be enrolling in the program. One young girl said that she had never done this before and was nervous, while others had done the program multiple times and managed to maintain the same enthusiasm. Sheriff J. Reed walked the community through the rules and expectations of the academy for the enrollees to graduate at the end of the program. It was a very explanatory and well – planned meet at the Linda Rhoades Community Recreational Center and I’m sure everyone who signed up is anticipating the arrival of next Thursday for their first class.