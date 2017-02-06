Vista Sheriff To Host Junior Deputy Academy

Free After School Junior Deputy Academy: Character Building Program for Ages 10 to 16 years
Youth learn about decision making skills; good citizenship; the importance of discipline and the role of the Sheriff’s Department. Role-playing; physical training; guest speakers and demonstrations are included in the program. Attendees receive a tee-shirt and badge.
Junior Deputy Academy ..FREE, but attendees must attend a MANDATORY ORIENTATION on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 6 pm at the Linda Rhoades Community Center.
Junior Deputy Academy Program Dates
Date: March 2 – May 18 – Time: 6-8:30 pm
Location: Linda Rhoades Community Center, 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue, Vista
ACADEMY FLYER: ENGLISH * SPANISH version(s) Flyer
INFORMATION CONTACT
Brenda Hicks – P: 760.643.5255
E: bhicks@cityofvista.com. (Please call the phone number above if you have not heard back from the City within 48 hours. Some e-mails may have difficulties coming through the City’s e-mail system).