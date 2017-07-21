Vista Sheriff Deputies Shut Down Illegal Marijuana Dispensary

City of Vista authorities shut down a marijuana dispensary that was allegedly being operated illegally in Vista. Sheriffs’ COPPS enforcement deputies served a search warrant Wednesday morning, July 19, at “$18 Shatter”, 986 Vista Village Drive, according to Vista Sheriff case agent Deputy Jack Reed.

During the raid, Vista Sheriff’s personnel seized over 15 pounds of processed marijuana, more than 16 pounds of marijuana concentrates, over 4 pounds of pre-rolled marijuana joints, cannabis-infused edible products, over $3,500 in cash and narcotics paraphernalia, including pipes, vape cartridges and pens, pipes, scales and bongs, reported Deputy Reed.

One employee was arrested and cited for violating Vista’s ban on illegal marijuana dispensaries and maintaining a criminal public nuisance. The suspect’s names was not released.

The Vista Fire Department was called on scene due to an immediate fire hazard inside the premises, and further entry was prohibited.

The shutdown was the result of numerous complaints from concerned residents regarding the illegal dispensary, which was located directly across from Vista Magnet Middle School and the City of Vista’s Wildwood Park.

The Sheriff’s Department and the Vista City Attorney’s Office have shut down 15 illegal marijuana businesses in the past twelve months, for a total of 39 illegal shops shuttered since the beginning of 2014.