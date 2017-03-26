Vista – Serious Injury Accident

On Sunday, March 26, 2017, at 4:34 p.m., deputies from the Vista Patrol Station responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 400 block of Beaumont Drive, Vista. The initial investigation revealed a 52 year-old male driver of a Jeep was entering his driveway when he collided with his 9 year-old son who was playing in the driveway. The victim was transported to Rady Children’s Hospital with serious yet non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information related to the collision can contact Deputy S. Gallagher with the Vista Patrol Station Traffic Division at (760) 806-4220.