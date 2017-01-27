VISTA SCHOOLS CHANGING THE FACE OF EDUCTATION

Ray Huard…Something as simple as furniture is a sign of a school district on the move.

So said Devin Vodicka as he reviewed progress made during his first five years as superintendent of the Vista Unified School District.

“We’re swapping out furniture that stays in one spot, and we’re moving to the more mobile options, flexible types of settings, so that we can adapt the environment, based on what we’re trying to do with learning,” Vodicka told district workers at a recent Professional Development Day.

Check out a classroom in the Vista Unified School District and there’s a good chance it will be noisy, kids will be moving around working in teams, and they won’t be sitting at stationary desks.

That’s just part of what’s happening as the district moves to personalized learning in which classroom lessons are tailored to the needs and interests of each student, building on their strengths.

“This is the thing that has drawn a lot of attention tour school district,” Vodicka said. “When we talked to our kids, they said they wanted to have more ownership in their learning. They didn’t want learning to happen to them. They wanted to have choices, they wanted to be more active. And so, we said, ‘great, we’re going to work on making your learning more personal.’”

A big part of that shift is developing lessons that show how what students learn in school applies beyond the classroom.

“When most of us went to school, we spent a lot of time just filling out work sheets and doing school work that had very little connection to the world outside of school,” Vodicka said. “What we want to see is our students taking what they learned and applying it to make the community a better place, make the world a better place.”

When that happens, students see school as an exciting place.

“Their level of engagement goes up. They’re more interested in learning, and there’s a whole host of positive outcomes,” Vodicka said.

Students also are being encouraged to move at their own pace.

“For a long time, students all got the same thing in the same way at the same time,” Vodicka said. “Whether they’re learning quickly or slowly, we’ve been treating them the same. That doesn’t necessarily work for any of us.”

Along with the acclaim Vista Unified has gotten from other educators, parents satisfaction with Vista Unified schools is rising, according to district surveys.

“Parents are observant,” Vodicka said. “They’re not going to tell you what they think you want to hear. They’re going to tell you what they experience and what they’ve observed, so this is really good validation of our hard work.”

Besides getting a review of the district’s progress from Vodicka, teachers and other school workers broke off into separate sessions for training in a variety of topics.

Some non-teaching workers got everything from healthy cooking tips to CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) while teachers got hands-on training on a new computer system for grading papers to creating lessons to meet new science teaching standards.