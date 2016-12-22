Vista Robbery

On December 21 2016, at about 8:46 p.m., Vista deputies were dispatched to a robbery that occurred at 1559 Kiva Lane, in the City of Vista. The Vista Gang Enforcement Team (G.E.T.) responded to assist with the call. GET Deputies arrived first on scene and detained an adult male suspect, who is on parole for arson, standing in the doorway of a nearby residence.

The victim, a juvenile, reported she drove to the location to visit a friend. When the victim parked her vehicle, she was confronted by the male suspect who began punching the victim in the face. The victim ran to safety at a nearby residence and called the Sheriff’s Department. The suspect stole the victim’s car and parked it a short distance away from where the incident occurred. The suspect then tried to gain access into a residence through the front door where he was ultimately detained by deputies. The suspect was arrested for robbery, carjacking, willful cruelty to a child, and for a parole warrant.

