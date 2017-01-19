Vista Robbery – Skybound Coffee + Dessert Lounge

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Vista Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate an unknown suspect wanted in connection with a coffee shop robbery that occurred in the City of Vista.

On January 14th, at about 6:30 p.m., a man entered the Skybound Coffee + Dessert Lounge, located at 1661 S. Melrose Drive Suite A in Vista. The suspect walked to the counter and asked the barista for a cup of water. When she handed the suspect the water, he pulled out a 10 inch kitchen knife from his front hoodie pocket, and pointed it at her demanding money from the cash register. The barista opened the cash register and placed the money on the counter. The suspect grabbed the money and water and fled the scene northbound through the parking lot.

Suspect Description: The suspect is described as a light skinned White male, between 25-30 years old, standing about 5’8”- 5’9” tall and weighing 130 lbs. He had a brown goatee and mustache. The suspect was last seen wearing a tan hoodie, gray scarf, black jacket, brown shirt, brown pants and black shoes with white soles.

Suspect

Surveillance video for broadcast, visit: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/h6LBf

If you recognize the suspect or have information about this crime, call the Vista Sheriff’s Station at (760) 940-4551 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous email and text messages can be sent in via www.sdcrimestoppers.org .