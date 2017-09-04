Vista Restaurant Celebrates Anniversary

Pat Murphy….In the last ten years there have been big changes in the Historic downtown area of Vista. New businesses have replaced empty storefronts bringing a welcome vibrancy to Main Street. Murals and sculptures have brought color to the thoroughfares that now teem with pedestrians on most evenings. However, some things never change and that’s because they don’t need to. Take the Village Cafe for example.

The Village Café has been a cornerstone of the downtown scene for almost 4 decades. The Café’s appearance has changed over the years with some expansion and several remodels. Before becoming known as the Vista Café it was a small eatery on the historic Route 395. Prior to the route being designated as US 395, it was State Highway 71. The first version of the now historic highway passed through Fallbrook, Bonsall, and Vista before heading to Escondido.

The small eatery was a favorite stop for a young Albert Nazarian on his day off drives through North County. When he overheard the owner conversing with a realtor, he interrupted them and said he would like to buy the place. That was almost 38 years ago and the rest of the story is, as they say, is history. It’s also part of Vista’s history because as Vista grew and changed so has the Village Café. The main roadway was shifted away from the business district and is now known as Vista Village Drive and it connects West Vista Way to East Vista Way. But even though street names changed the Café didn’t lose customers. Instead the number of clientele steadily rose and it was an established family restaurant.

The original high school was across the street from the restaurant and Albert is proud that former students are now being brought to the restaurant by their grandchildren. I’ve met a couple of longtime customers that have fond memories of eating at the Café as children and looking forward to getting the treat from Albert when the meal was being paid for. The new facade incorporates ramps at both entrances and a fire pit on the south side.

The décor and the façade weren’t the only changes. The young waitress Albert hired is now his beautiful wife and they have two grown children. As more and more Vistans discovered the Café Albert needed more help and his brother Fred came in as a partner. This enabled Albert and Sandy to have time off and even take vacations. Fred’s wife, Elizabeth works with the three of them and it gives the restaurant a real family atmosphere. The quality of food and service is top notch and consistent.

Business groups like the Vista Village Business Association and the Women’s Club of Vista hold meetings in the large room near the parking lot entrance. Hundreds of birthday parties are held here every year. This last year my friend, Sgt Major Jay Parker held his 99th birthday party here with over 40 friends and my wife celebrated her birthday but I’m not allowed to tell you which one it was.

Some people have told me they thought it was only Mexican food on the menu and then were pleasantly surprised to find omelets, pancakes, hamburgers, and fish on the menu. They do have a full line of Mexican food favorites but what I like about the café is that their menus aren’t carved in stone. All a person has to do is ask for what they want and if it is within the café’s ability they cheerfully bring it out. I love their “Murphy” burger but you won’t find it on the menu because Albert designed it special for my palate.

Sept. 14 is the special day. It’s just a little over a week away. This year Sept. 14 will be the 38th anniversary of the day Albert started the Village Café. It’s also Albert’s birthday. Yes, I guess you could say he gave himself a birthday present 38 years ago. I like to think he was giving Vista a present 38 years ago.

In typical Vista fashion one of the first customers in the restaurant was Charlie Harb from Allen’s Alley Café. Charlie welcomed Albert to Vista and they immediately became friends. Instead of being competitors they would often help each other out when unexpected shortages popped up. Charlie liked to have breakfast at the Village Café with Albert because no one bothered him with kitchen problems while he enjoyed his food.

Other Vistan’s have found what Charlie found. Not just the good food but the good company that can be found at the Village Café. Albert is always there for his customers and I’ve known him to take meals to customers that were home bound or hospitalized. He has helped his clientele in other ways too and is always willing to listen if you need someone to talk with.

On Thursday Sept. 14 I’ll be back in Vista to dine at the Village Café. Thursday is Albert’s day off and I’m sure he will be out celebrating somewhere but I’ll return on Friday to congratulate him in person on his double celebration. Why don’t you come by too and let Albert know how much Vista appreciates 38 years of his good food and friendship?

http://villagecafevista.com

http://vvba.org/

http://cityofvista.com