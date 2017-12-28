Vista Resident, Margrette Lamkin Debuts Pilates Video App

Shadowridge resident of 18 years, Margrette Lamkin takes her 15 year fitness business to the App store! The app, was even filmed at a local filming studio right here in Vista! She was approached by a friend to design an app that would allow women to review “the basics” of Pilates in the comfort of their own homes. Margrette and her husband have recently settled in Shadowridge.

​Pilates Workout Basics: Mobility & Strength Exercises For Women by Training Video Apps, LLC https://appsto.re/us/gPTa6.i

Margrette has over 15 years of experience teaching Pilates and has helped countless women feel better about themselves. It’s been a proven form of exercise to help alleviate back pain, help tone and build strength, without the bulky effects of weight lifting. Plus, this app allows you to learn the basics in the comfort of your own home without being intimidated by loud and often crowded exercise classes at the gym. Have a Certified Instructor and local resident, Margrette in your hip pocket gives you the option to review techniques. You may even see her walking around the beautiful Shadowridge neighborhood fitting in some cardio during the day!

Margrette found Pilates at the age of 13 when she was diagnosed with scoliosis, a curvature of the spine that can often restrict movement and cause other postural issues. Her passion was ballet and as a dancer and she wanted to do anything she could to avoid surgery and Pilates was the answer. Now she can share her love and her expertise with millions across the globe.