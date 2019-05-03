Vista Resident Bill “Billy” Malone a World War II Vet with a Life Well Lived and a Trip Down Memory Lane

TR Robertson

TR Robertson …In Billy Malone’s own words, “There’s not too many of us left”, in reference to the declining number of World War II veterans still with us, known as “The Greatest Generation”. This title not only refers to the sacrifices these men and women made as they worked, built and fought to ensure freedom around the world during WW II, but it also refers to their accomplishments after WW II when they returned home and with hard work and perseverance began to further establish the United States as an economic and political force on the world scene. Bill “Billy” Malone is the perfect example of the success story many from this generation accomplished.

Bill will turn 92 on June 27th. He has been living for the past few years in Vista with his granddaughter and her husband, Heather and Adam Birst. Bill’s daughter, Linda Clark, a retired elementary school teacher from San Marcos, also lives on the Birst property. Assisting Bill with daily activities and care is his Sandy Lemus. He will soon be moving to the Pacifica Senior Care Facility where, along with Sandy’s help, he will join other seniors and I am sure he will share his amazing stories.

Billy, with the help of Ayana Williams and Kathy Schultz, has written an autobiography that details the story of his life. He was born in Summerfield, Kansas, in the house the family lived in. He said they lived in a two bedroom house that had an outhouse 40 yards from the home. His home had a well and cistern for rain water and a wood burning stove. The small home was home to nine people – mom and dad, 5 children, Grandfather Harvey Malone and Aunt Lora. Bill said he remembers his father, mother, three brothers and himself staying in one bedroom. The home was on two acres with a large garden, a cow, a pig and some chickens. Bill also said he remembers a cave used to put canned goods and a butchered pig to keep when the weather changed. Taking a bath was a bit of a chore as water had to be heated and put in a galvanized tub.

The cave was also used for protection from bad storms and tornados. On Saturdays, the family would go to town to shop and sell eggs, cream and chickens. Also on Saturday nights, free silent movies would be shown in the local park. Some of the first “talkies”, he remembers, were westerns, like a Roy Rogers movie. At home, the family would gather around a radio and listen to programs like the hit parade, playing music from the 1930’s. The family would eventually get a phone and in those days it was a party line, allowing you to listen in on others folk’s conversations.

Bill’s work ethic was established early in his life. At the age of six or seven, he was taught how to bring the cows to the pasture and how to bring them back to the home at night. One of his first paid jobs was working on a neighboring farm hoeing a cornfield for one dollar a day. He also sold popcorn at the local movie theatre receiving 5 cents for every bag he sold. Bill said he was a bit of a rascal as a teenager, but he did fairly well in school, math being his favorite subject. He would drop out of school at the end of this sophomore year, later getting his GED. He moved to Wichita, Kansas, which would prove to be a significant move for his life. While there, he met a young man, Joyce, who in Bill’s word’s, “We became friends for life!” Joyce and Bill got jobs at the Boeing Aircraft Company, a plant that would eventually build the Boeing B-29 bombers, the B-29 the type of plane that would drop the atomic bombs on Japan. While working for the plant Bill also met Bonnie, fell in love and would marry. Bill was 16 years old and Bonnie was 15. Within the first year of marriage they would have their first child, Bill, born on December 21, 1944. Bill and Bonnie would be married for 49 years until her passing in 1993.

Prior to this, in July 1944, Billy had joined the Navy right after he turned 17. He would go from Kansas to training camp in Illinois, first assignment in Tennessee, ending up in the Walnut Creek area of California. His next assignment was to Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay and a transport ship called the USAT Evangeline, once a luxury liner. Not knowing where they were going at the time, the ship would join a convoy bound first for Pearl Harbor, then to the Philippines. The convoy was to protect ships from Japanese submarines. Late 1944, he would be transferred to Manila. While in the Philippines, Bill started working in a laundry position which would eventually lead to him running the laundry service by September of 1945. With the war coming to an end, most of the service men in his group were being shipped home. Bill would hire people to help him run the laundry service. After a 60 day leave, back in San Francisco, Bill received orders that he was transferred to the USS Lloyd Thomas DD-764 and go with the ship to its new port, San Diego. Bill was able to see a little more of the world while on the Thomas as the ship would travel to Sydney, Australia; Yokosuka, Japan; Hong Kong, China; Shanghai, China.

Bill’s family was also growing, now adding a daughter, Caroline. A reenlistment would move the family to Yorktown, Virginia, and another daughter, Linda. Another transfer, to Newport, Rhode Island, and another assignment, the USS Yosemite. On the Yosemite, Bill was able to see Cuba before Castro rose to power. Two years later, another assignment, the USS Vulcans, another port, Norfolk Virginia, and another daughter, Michelle. Bill has risen to the rank of Chief Petty Officer and it wasn’t long before the family was on the move again, this time to Corpus Christi, Texas, and a position that would prove significant in his life. Corpus Christi would also bring the birth of Bill and Bonnie’s final child, a son, Michael. He worked as a Navy Exchange Officer at the naval air station at Cabaniss Field, Texas. The exchange had a large store, a restaurant, a snack bar, a laundry, tailor shop, shoe repair, barber ship, gas station and enlisted men’s club.

The Navy path would continue to see Bill move to a variety of other assignments. He would serve on the USS Kearsarge CVA-33, a promotion to Master Chief, and a duty assignment back to San Diego. Bill and Bonnie bought a home in the early 60’s in Poway, when Poway was just beginning to develop. He bought the 14th house in the first subdivision to be built in Poway. The home cost him between $14-$15,000 and payments were $99 a month. He remembers his girls went to high school in Escondido because there were no high schools in Poway. They would sell the Poway home later for $30,000 and purchase rental homes in the Bay area. He said while in Poway he was transferred to a ship in Long Beach but was able to talk his way into being assigned to the USS Sperry, a sub-tender, in San Diego. Their final Navy assignments would find Bill and Bonnie moving to the Great Lakes and the Naval Exam Center. While there he worked part time for Sears. Bill remembers the McDonald’s opening in Great Lakes with 14 cent hamburgers and 12 cent fries.

Bill’s experience in the Navy, especially the exchange, would prove perfect for civilian life after his retirement from the Navy in 1964. He would work for Shoppers World, a large discount store, while in Illinois. Back to Poway, a job at Montgomery Ward and finally employment at the Navy exchange in Miramar. Bill’s experience and ideas would lead this exchange to have the largest sales growth of any of the Navy exchanges. He believes his attitude, his willingness to listen to his employees for ideas and his desire to make his exchange a place customers wanted to shop all helped in making his job a success. Other people noticed Bill’s success and he would eventually be given the job of flying to other exchanges to assist them in increasing their profit margin. He would travel to Taiwan, New Zealand, New Orleans, Honolulu, Sicily, Corpus Christi, Oakland and a three year stay in the Philippines. Everywhere he went, Bill help the exchanges grow in production and customer service. He would finally retire in 1985.

Bill and Bonnie would retire to the Kensington area of San Diego. He had made successful investments in homes in California. While in the Kensington area, Bill helped people in the neighborhood and also delivered Meals on Wheels. Always investing, they would purchase another home in Mission Village and several homes in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Bonnie and Bill would take time to travel in the U.S. and Europe, even continuing to travel after they learned bonnie had Stage 3 ovarian cancer. Bonnie passed away in 1993. Bill and his dog, Summer, visited family after Bonnie’s death and Bill would begin to help the American Cancer Society, driving patients to chemotherapy appointments. He remarried in 1995, to Helen Kriedler. Helen passed away in 1998.

As time passed, Bill would move into several different Senior Living Homes as he has battled some heart issues and being diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2010. He has said the hardest part of growing older is losing his freedom to drive. Over the years Bill has owned 36 different cars. His daughter, Linda, currently owns his 1992 Miata.

One thing that has kept Bill going, he said, was the tremendous care he has received from the doctors and nurses at Scripps Green Hospital and he wanted to especially thank everyone at the Chiropractic and Rehabilitation Wellness Center in Downtown Historic Vista on Main Street for not only the exercise program he is on but also for making him feel so welcomed. He plans on continuing a two day a week program as long as he is able, working on the Trunk Rotation apparatus, the Back Extention and what he calls the torture chamber – the Cybex machine.

Bill feels his biggest accomplishment in his life was his family. He also has 18 grandchildren. He is extremely proud of them and their accomplishments. Bill said his wife, Bonnie, had a lot to do with instilling great values and open-mindedness in his children. He is also proud of his work habits and how he brought these to every job he had. “I was always loyal everywhere I worked and put in 120%.” In July of 2018, Bill was presented with a patriotic themed quilt from the Quilt of Valor Foundation. In closing he said, “I would like to be remembered for being honest and trustworthy, loved by people and a hard worker.