Vista Resident Assumes Role As CEO of San Diego Rescue Mission

San Diego, CA: The San Diego Rescue Mission Board of Directors has named Donnie Dee as the organization’s new President and CEO. Dee, who will assume his leadership role at the Rescue Mission on July 17, 2017, comes to the organization from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) where he served 27 years, most currently as the Director of the Tom Landry Associates in the Western Region. Prior to this, Dee served as FCA’s Regional Director for Southern California, Colorado State Director and the COO of FCA from 2009-2014.

As a Kansas City native, Dee played football and basketball for Oak Park High School and was a four-year letterman in football at the University of Tulsa, graduating from there in 1988 with a business management degree. He was then drafted by the Indianapolis Colts and played in the NFL for two years. After his time in the NFL, Dee began his FCA career in Colorado in 1990.

“We’re honored to name Donnie as our new President and CEO,” said Bob Jones, Board Chair of the San Diego Rescue Mission. “Donnie has had an outstanding career with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Tom Landry Associates. We look forward to his vision, enthusiasm, spirituality and experience he brings to Rescue Mission.”

Founded in 1955, San Diego Rescue Mission is a faith-based organization that offers safe-haven as well as restorative care and rehabilitation services to the homeless, addicted, abused, and poor in our community. San Diego Rescue Mission offers a wide range of onsite programs and services through its Nueva Vida Haven Emergency Shelter, Partners for Hunger Relief, Men’s Center, Women and Children’s Center, a Children’s Center, Transitional Housing and Recuperative Care Center. San Diego Rescue Mission also owns and operates several thrift stores in the San Diego area. It is the only major homeless shelter in San Diego that does not receive government funding for its programs. The organization exists entirely on donations.

