Vista Relay For Life Uses Games To Raise Funds To Fight Cancer

Cindy Tyler … Admittedly, the theme “games” sounds a little frivolous in the fight against cancer, but Relay for Life Event Lead Bill Johnston found that it resonated with the community. “Games teach us strategies for adapting to unforeseen adversity, problem solving, creativity, working together within a system, how to cope with loss, and how to stay positive when the dice don’t roll your way. All of these skills are required as we deal with cancer.”

Twenty-four teams comprised of more than 300 participants gathered at Rancho Minerva Middle School on Saturday to start a 24-hour journey that included sharing memories, team building, fun and games, fundraising, and lots of hugs all around.

Relay teams raised money in a variety of ways including donations, silent auctions, sponsoring game booths, and selling items such as hats and snacks to walkers. The top fundraising team was Team Liz, headed by Joe Page, Theresa Gualtieri and Bob Gualtieri, who raised more than $23,000 before the day even began. The silent auction attracted a lot of bidders and the wine basket seemed to be the most popular item. Local artist Joe Cottrell donated several hand-carved walking sticks that he made from eucalyptus branches found in his son’s yard. Each stick had a different theme, and Silent Auction Lead Maureen Herris was especially eager to show off the amazing craftsmanship.

Jan Jenkins, team captain of “Boltwoman’s Brigade” and her husband, Larry, were the “unofficial caterers” of the event. Street tacos, hot dogs, and chili dogs were available during the day, with a promise of Jenkins’ famous biscuits and gravy for Sunday morning breakfast at 6:00 a.m. Jan chose their team name because she is a die-hard Chargers fan and her husband, a former Marine, is a three-time cancer survivor. Jan also lost a brother to cancer and she participates in the event in his honor. “We wanted to give back,” she said.

After early morning registration and a free breakfast for cancer survivors, the day officially began with an opening ceremony lead by Event Lead Bill Johnston. Participants were lead in the pledge of allegiance and National Anthem by Karen Evans and Susan Haynes. Johnston then explained the three-fold mission of the American Cancer Society: to educate the public, including healthy living and cancer screening; to provide patient support services such as “Road to Recovery” rides to medical appointments and “Look Good, Feel Good” services; and to provide funds for cancer research. Johnston, himself a melanoma survivor, emphasized the theme, “There is hope,” and said that his hope is that no one ever again hears the words “You have cancer.”

Dr. Kathy DelGiorno of the Salk Institute spoke about the great strides that have been made in cancer research, in spite of limited federal funding. She said that approximately one out of two men and one out of three women will have cancer at some point in their lives. Cancer is not one disease, but a number of highly complex diseases, and the cures and treatments available now are the result of many years at the bench and in the lab. “Patients now survive for decades, where they used to survive for days or months,” she said. She explained that fundraising is vital because annual federal funding for cancer research is $5 billion, which comes to about $18 per person.

After a hokey pokey warm up, a Survivor/Caregiver lap kicked off the walking, which continued throughout the day and night until the event closed at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday. Many participants slept in tents or recreational vehicles on site, while others went home to catch a few hours of sleep and return in the morning. For those who were up to it, there was a sing-a-long at 10:30 p.m. and relay games at midnight. Many walkers continued walking laps throughout the night.

Entertainment and presentations for the event were provided by Morning Glory Band, Mariachi de Vista, Derek Lovett, Carmine and Rick, Marcia Algarin, Carlos Life, and One Foot In. Fit Body Boot Camp taught stretching exercises and fun new ways to walk around the track. A squadron of North San Diego Young Marines jogged a few laps around the track in spite of the hot, humid weather, and inspired participants. A “Kid’s Camp” provided a jumping house and other fun and games for children.

Every team had a special story to tell. They walked in memory of a lost loved one, in support of a loved one who is currently fighting cancer, or in unity with those who wage war on cancer together. One such team was the “B.A.M. and Friends for a Cure.” B.A.M. stands for Band Alumnae Moms, and is made up a group of mothers who came together between 2011 and 2013 when their children were in the Rancho Buena Vista High School band. The band moms’ initial purpose was to support the band, but things changed for them when five or six of their members were diagnosed with cancer during that period and they discovered that three others were breast cancer survivors. Team member Lori Hall has now been cancer free for five years. Another survivor, Ghadeer Saudi, has been cancer free for three years. “When we were sick, the band moms helped us so much,” she says. Hall added that the moms convinced her to come to band practice on her birthday. The entire band played and sang “Happy Birthday” to her, a memory she will always cherish. Survivors continue to undergo frequent tests and treatments, and are still supported by the other B.A.M.s long after their children have left RBV. B.A.M. member Caryn Montgomery, with the encouragement of Cathy Johnston, put the team together for this event as a great way to reunite. “Survivors speak a whole ‘nother language as they talk about their journey” she commented, “it’s good for them to get together.”

Survivors were eager to share their stories. Jennifer Knapic talked about being misdiagnosed and fighting her way back. “I support cancer research,” she said, “I support survivors.” Another survivor, octogenarian Norm Halus, having survived both melanoma and renal cell carcinoma, quipped, “It’s better to be seen than to be viewed.”

One of the highlights of the event was the Luminaria Ceremony. Throughout the day, participants made luminarias, which were placed along the track. Maureen Herris told participants that the candles are to remember and celebrate, and to cheer on those who are fighting. “Some are angels, some are battling now,” she said. She also gave a nod to caregivers: “It takes someone special to help them through their journey.” Karen Denny, a 23-year renal cell carcinoma survivor, spoke from the perspective of both patient and caregiver. Her husband, having been initially misdiagnosed, passed away just last week. Following their remarks, a lone bagpiper played while everyone took a silent lap, reading the names on the luminarias and remembering. A cellist accompanied a slide show of pictures submitted by participants in memory of loved ones.

At last count, participants were within reach of their goal to raise $100,00 through this event. Donations made through August 31 count toward this year’s goal. Donations can be made through their website relay.acsevents.org.