Vista Relay For Life

Saturday; June 22 at 10 am to Sunday June 23 to 10 am at beginning by Kicking things off right with an opening ceremony welcoming all the Relay participants. There may even be live music and special guests to help get you pumped for a day of remembrance and celebration.

First the survivors take a celebratory lap, with the crowd cheering them on. Then caregivers take their turn to get recognized for all they do to support their loved ones.

Once the event is in full swing, teammates take turns walking the track or path to symbolize the ongoing fight against cancer. Between laps, you can check out other teams’ tents for games and activities, and help support the cause by purchasing raffle tickets or food.

We light Luminaria to remember those we’ve lost, celebrate cancer survivors, and show everyone affected by cancer that we are the light in the darkness.

Last, but certainly not least, you’ll participate in a closing ceremony to recognize all our event volunteers, the community’s hard work, and the fact that our fight will keep going until the world is free from cancer!

For more info – JULIE PIZZITOLA – Julie.Pizzitola@cancer.org