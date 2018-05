Vista Relay for Life To Hold Old Time Ice Cream Social

Free Ice Cream Treat to be given to cancer survivors at the.Vista Relay for Life Old Time Ice Cream Social. On Wednesday May 16th, from 5-7 pm, at Peppertree Frosty, 270 S. Santa Fe Ave..

Come meet fellow cancer survivors and hear all about the upcoming Relay for Life of Vista . This year the event will be held at Vista Magnet School Middle School, 151 Civic Center Dr, Vista June 23 &24 at 10:00 am Saturday, opening ceremony, to 10:00 am Sunday.

Schedule:

Opening Ceremony… Time to get started. We kick off the event by honoring everyone who’s been affected by cancer and everyone who has contributed to the success of this year’s Relay season.

Time to get started. We kick off the event by honoring everyone who’s been affected by cancer and everyone who has contributed to the success of this year’s Relay season. Survivor/Caregiver Walk.. Survivors and Caregivers are the heart and soul of Relay For Life events. We honor their strength and courage with every step they take. It doesn’t matter if you were diagnosed 10 days ago or 10 years ago, you can walk while everyone gathers together to cheer you on.

Survivors and Caregivers are the heart and soul of Relay For Life events. We honor their strength and courage with every step they take. It doesn’t matter if you were diagnosed 10 days ago or 10 years ago, you can walk while everyone gathers together to cheer you on. Luminaria Ceremony.. During this ceremony we represent everyone touched by cancer with a Luminaria. Each light represents a life—a life taken by cancer, a survivor of cancer, or a support for a person still fighting the disease. It’s a powerful demonstration that gives people the opportunity to grieve but also offers comfort and hope.

During this ceremony we represent everyone touched by cancer with a Luminaria. Each light represents a life—a life taken by cancer, a survivor of cancer, or a support for a person still fighting the disease. It’s a powerful demonstration that gives people the opportunity to grieve but also offers comfort and hope. Closing Ceremony… Our closing ceremony is the time to commit to take action and help lead the fight for a world free from cancer. It’s a time to celebrate what we’ve accomplished together and a time to unify for the work that needs to be done moving forward.

Relay for Life is an event where we celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action to finish the fight once and for all. RelayForLife.org/VistaCA 800-227-2345 laura.gonzales@cancer.org