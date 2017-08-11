Vista Public Arts Commission Hosts Reception For The Artists

Please join the Vista Public Arts Commission and the City of Vista for this free reception for the artists in this all-media exhibition. Artist awards will be announced.

JUROR

Dinah Poellnitz is an independent curator and co-founder of the The Hill Street Country Club, an art gallery based in Oceanside. She holds a BA in art history and art administration from University California of Riverside. In 2014, Poellnitz was the James Irvine Foundation Exploring Engagement Curator-in-Residence at Oceanside Museum of Art. She currently works as exhibition and program coordinator at Linksoul Lab and The HSCC Gallery in Oceanside. Today, Poellnitz is providing local artist solo exhibitions space and art professional opportunities.