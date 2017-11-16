Vista Pop Warner Panther Cheerleaders Need Help

Vista, CA Vista Pop Warner Panther Cheerleaders made it to the USA largest Cheer competition in Orlando Florida. These girls have worked hard to get this. It is an honor just to be in the running for this comeptition lead alone actually make it. This is the competition Every young cheerleader trains for up until high school. And our girls that range from 9-12 made it. They are a division 11 level 3 competitive cheer squad. Some of the girls are still fund raising to be able to make it to the competition. This is a once in a life time opportunity. Please spread the word and help our girls get there.