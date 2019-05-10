Vista Physical Therapy & Rehab Wellness Center Expands to Oceanside

TR Robertson

TR Robertson Oceanside. CA … The well-known Vista Physical Therapy & Rehab Wellness Center, located at 115 Main St. in Downtown Historic Vista, is growing and expanding with a new location being added in Oceanside. Under the direction of co-owners, Jacob Barrack, DPT and Sean Mandell, DPT, patients who need the services of physical therapy and live in Oceanside, can now find a location at 3861 Mission Ave., called Oceanside Physical Therapy.

Photos by Todd LeVeck/Epic Photo Journalism

The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for the new facility was held on Saturday and is now open for business. Jacob said the new facility will offer the same quality of care as the current Wellness Center in Vista and will provide residents of Oceanside a closer physical therapy center to frequent. He said one reason he and Sean decided to open a second physical therapy center was based on the feedback they were receiving from patients who traveled from Oceanside to Vista for care and their findings that the area of Oceanside where their facility is located lacked a quality physical therapy center.

Photos by Brian Robertson

Sean Mandell, when asked how he felt about the opening of the second physical therapy center said, in his best surf lingo, “I’m so pumped and stoked to be opening in Oceanside.” Sean said they have joined the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce, to go along with their membership in the Vista Chamber of Commerce. They plan on working with Camp Pendleton as much as possible, especially Veterans Services, as well as other agencies to offer physical therapy care to a variety of people. The current plan is for Sean and Jacob to work at the Oceanside site on a rotational basis while staffing the site with Mariana Cruz and a variety of interns from Cal State San Marcos, St. Augustine College and Mesa Jr. College. A number of interns currently work with Sean and Jacob at the Vista Physical Therapy location, as they take part in the required “hands-on” experience required for their physical therapy programs, learning from experienced personnel.

Sean said the sign was literally on the wall when they decided to open the Oceanside location. They had been looking for an Oceanside site to expand their business and a realtor showed them the empty space next to the site they eventually picked. They felt the space they were shown would need a great deal of work inside to turn it into a proper physical therapy center. They noticed the site next door was empty and asked about the availability. As it turned out, the space had been vacant for 2-3 years, when they walked inside, hanging on the wall was a Tri-City Physical Therapy sign, a business once in the site. As Sean said, the writing was on the wall, telling them this is where they needed to bring a service they feel is needed in Oceanside at this time.

Vista Physical Therapy is known for the service, care, warm environment and friendly smiling faces patients always find when they walk in the door and Sean and Jacob plan on bringing this same service, care, warm environment and friendly smiling faces to the new site in Oceanside. Oceanside Physical Therapy is at 3861 Mission Avenue. Stop by for great care.