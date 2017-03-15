Vista Phil Mar Lane Homicide Investigation UPDATE

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has completed the autopsies related to this investigation.

The first victim has been identified as Kimberley Williams. The cause of death was determined to be a single gunshot wound. That manner of death was homicide.

The second victim has been identified as Travis Whitt. The cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide.

The suspect has been identified as Richard Contreras. The cause of death was determined to be a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. The manner of death was suicide

