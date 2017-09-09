Vista Panthers Lose to RBV 22 -23

Dick Haines Stadium at Vista High School was the place to be last night withover 5,000 estimated attendance. The game was the honor of hosting the city tournament trophy for the 2017 season. The trophy sitting on a table in the endzone the trophy sat during the game, covered to protect it from the few drops of rain. The Vista (CA) varsity football team lost Friday’s home non-conference game against rival school Rancho Buena Vista (Vista, CA) by a score of 23-22.

On hand to present the trophy to the winning team was Councilman Joe Green, (who graduated from RBV and his daughters are cheerleaders for Vista), and the Pride of Vista Lions (sponsors of the trophy each year). The regular game ended tied 22 – 22. In overtime each team has an opportunity to have the ball, Vista scored and missed the extra point. RBV has the ball and after 2 offside penalities by scores a touchdown and makes the extrapoint! Final Score 22 – 23 RBV

Rancho Buena Vista – #22 Greg Stephens with a Rushing TD. Rancho Buena Vista 16, Vista 16

Rancho Buena Vista – PAT Missed. Rancho Buena Vista 16, Vista 16

Poor snap and RBV fails to convert PAT. Game remains tied.

Squib kick to #6 of VHS their best player Panthers start on own 36 with 8:23 to play.

VHS forced to punt following two end around on 2nd and 3rd down following a loss of first down. Big stop for RBV defense. Time out called.

Vista has punted to Rancho Buena Vista. Rancho Buena Vista takes over at their own 33-yard line. Rancho Buena Vista 16, Vista 16

RBV continues to force Richardson against Vista 3rd down pass incomplete. 4th and 5. Panthers await punt.

Snap over head of punter! Pinter recovers and punts it Vista 48. Tied with 4:58 to go.

Rancho Buena Vista has punted to Vista. Vista takes over at Rancho Buena Vista’s 43-yard line. Rancho Buena Vista 16, Vista 16

Surprise pass falls incomplete on 2nd down. 3rd and 4.

Play action pass to Hall for 16 yard gain for VHS first down. 3:50 to play.

False start for Panther who continue to hurt themselves with costly penalties.

Another flag on Vista. Flash start again. Remains 2nd down following long run.

RBV intercepts on goal line. Penalty flag on RBV for PI. Panthers 1st and 10 from 14. 2:17 on the clock.

Vista is inside Rancho Buena Vista’s 20. Rancho Buena Vista 16, Vista 16. Two minute warning.

Vista has the ball on Rancho Buena Vista’s 12-yard line. Rancho Buena Vista 16, Vista 16

No over time in non-league play.

3 & 7. Delay of game VHS now 3 and12.

Time out Panthers. 1:02. 3 and 12 from RBV 16 yard line. Score or it ends in a tie.

Panthers drop TD pass in corners of the end zone. 4th down. FG….Kick is up and goes wide. Looked good from here.. 51 seconds. RBV has the ball.

RBV fumbles the snap from the line of scrimmage. Recovered by The Longhorns.

RBV runs the ball twice game ends in a tie. ….BUT

