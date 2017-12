Vista Boys Basketball wins in first round of The Classic Basketball Tournament at Damien High

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The Vista Panthers behind the 28 performance of Dartmouth College bound Taurus Samuels, 15 by Isaiah Morris, 10 each by Maikah Morris and Jordan Hilstock defeated the Jackrabbits of Long Beach Poly by a 73-70 score.

With the win the Panthers improve to 8-2 and will take on the Fallbrook Warriors on Friday, January 5th at Fallbrook.