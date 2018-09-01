Vista Panthers 48, Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns 14

RickWillis — The Prep Pigskin Report North County Game of the Week takes us to Rancho Buena Vista on Friday night. While Vista (1-1) and Rancho Buena Vista (1-1) are no longer in the same league, this rivalry is one of the best in North County football.

Over the last 14 years, the Panthers have won nine times but lost a heartbreaker in the fourth quarter to Joe Meyer’s Longhorns, 23-22, in 2017.

When you talk about this game, the first name that comes up is RBV running back Dorian Richardson.

The San Diego Section single-game record holder for yards rushing in a game is coming off a performance where he ran for 37 times for 493 yards and seven touchdowns in a 55-35 win at Irvine High School last Friday night. He scored 44 of the Longhorns’ 55 points on the night.

At 5-foot-8, 200 pounds, Richardson runs inside the tackles, but there are few players in the San Diego Section that can catch him from behind.

The Panthers are coming off a 27-7 loss to No. 2-ranked La Costa Canyon last Friday.

Vista will be the first Wing-T team that the Longhorns will see all season, and whether on offense or defense, you always have to know where junior Desmond Taua is at all times when you are on the field.

The running back/defensive back/return man checks in at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, and his football IQ is off the charts in all three facets of the game.

