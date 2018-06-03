Vista – Oceanside Meals With Love Non-Profit needs help in their kitchen in the mornings for a few hours, preparing food for their elderly and infirm clients. The prepared meals get delivered by other volunteers. They need help from 7 a.m to 10 a.m on either a Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday each week. Please help pay it forward by giving up some of your time. For details call Cathy in the mornings at 760-726-1225. The kitchen is close to Vista City Hall.
Loading...You are here: Home > Calendar > Vista Oceanside Meals With Love Non-Profit Needs Help (Vista)
Vista Oceanside Meals With Love Non-Profit Needs Help (Vista)
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 5 hours ago on June 3, 2018
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: June 3, 2018 @ 7:24 am
- Filed Under: Local