Vista Oceanside Meals With Love Non-Profit Needs Help (Vista)

Vista – Oceanside Meals With Love Non-Profit needs help in their kitchen in the mornings for a few hours, preparing food for their elderly and infirm clients. The prepared meals get delivered by other volunteers. They need help from 7 a.m to 10 a.m on either a Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday each week. Please help pay it forward by giving up some of your time. For details call Cathy in the mornings at 760-726-1225. The kitchen is close to Vista City Hall.