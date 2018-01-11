Vista & North County High School Sports Wrap Up

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-1-11-18- Vista and North County High School Sports Wrap Up

The Vista Panthers finished in 5th place at the 2018 Esperanza Wrestling Tournament which took place at Esperanza High School in Anaheim, California.

Vista Performers:

Issaaz Alvarez finished in 4th place at 106

Killian Perigon 3rd at 120

Dan Madrano 3rd at 138

David Flores 2nd at 195

Nathan Miller 3rd at 220

San Marcos Wrestlers take team title at the Sam DeJohn Invitational Wrestling Tournament San Marcos last weekend traveled to the San Fernando Area and captured the team tournament title. Christian Navida was name the OW of the tournament. Enroute to the team title San Marcos had 6 Champions and 11 total placers. Eli Dalangin-1st

Christian Navida -1st (OW)

Jacob Peters -1st

Kymani Yambao – 1st

Shane Finney – 1st

Kalani Sorensen – 1st

Jesus Hernandez – 3rd

Enrique Galicia – 4th

Sebastian Sundberg – 4th Frank Sanchez – 4th

Kyler Grubbs – 5th

Water Polo

The Lady Pirates of Oceanside High School were defeated by the Lady Cougars of Escondido by a 5-2 score. Senior Lady Pirate Haley Balch scored 2 goals in the contest.

Boys Soccer

The San Marcos Knights Boys Soccer Team came back from a 1-0 deficit as they scored 2 goals in the second half as they defeated the Broncos of Rancho Bernardo by a 2-1 score.Jose Sanchez scored the first goal to the the game at 1-1 and Knight teammate Pedro Mercado scored the game winner. With the win the Knights are 8-1-2 and will travel to Carlsbad High School to take on the Lancers in a 6:00 PM kickoff.

Boys Basketball

The Knights of Foothills Christian School improve their record to 13-5 on the season as they defeated the Patriots of Orange Glen High School by a 70-57 score. Teashon Cherry led the Knights at 13-5 with 22 points followed by Derrick Carter Hollinger with 15 as they ride a 5 game winning streak.

For the Patriots at 10-6 Andres Tovar led with 23 points followed by Damien Miller with 17 points and will take on the Warriors of Army Navy Academy in Carlsbad tapoff is at 6:00 pm.