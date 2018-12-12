Vista Night Out

Join us for an evening of live music, shopping and good vibes in downtown Vista! Live music with Lion and the Cosmic Fish 6 – 7:30 & Ratmotor 7:30 – 9pm. DIY Ornamnent station with SD Tinkering Lab SD. Bring any of the following donation items to benefit Operation Hope: Clorox/Lysol wipes, Scotch tape, toilet paper or reams of paper – for every donation, receive a raffle ticket and enter to win some fabulous prizes! Thank you to Fox Fury for providing lighting for the evening.
Local makers, artists, crafters, etc. are invited to participate in this monthly event.
Questions? Email downtownvistavillage@gmail.com