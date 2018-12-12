Vista Night Out

Join us for an evening of live music, shopping and good vibes in downtown Vista! Live music with Lion and the Cosmic Fish 6 – 7:30 & Ratmotor 7:30 – 9pm. DIY Ornamnent station with SD Tinkering Lab SD. Bring any of the following donation items to benefit Operation Hope: Clorox/Lysol wipes, Scotch tape, toilet paper or reams of paper – for every donation, receive a raffle ticket and enter to win some fabulous prizes! Thank you to Fox Fury for providing lighting for the evening.