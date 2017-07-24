Vista Night Out!…Coming in September

|
CALLING ALL VENDORS!!!
New program coming September 28th – Vista Night Out!
Vista Night Out is a chance for fun night of Music, Art, Brews, Food, Makers Marketplace, Friends, and a whole lotta fun! We are seeking vendors that make all sorts of handmade goods, crafts, art, and gifts.
Currently on the evening agenda:
- 6 PM – Makers Marketplace will open on Main Street in the Vista Village Shopping Center.
- 6 PM – Culinary Demos at the Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen is where you can meet owner Roddy Browning and his chefs.
- 6:30 PM – Art Walk is a chance to Meet Muralist Sarah Spinks and Sculptors Jaydon and Rick Randall. Take a walk through historic downtown with artists as they describe the origins of their public art work and how public art in the city of Vista came to be.
- 7 PM – Live Music can be heard from 7-9:30 PM with Featuring SantanaWays – The ultimate Carlos Santana tribute band.
- 8 PM – Brewery Workshop will be held on south patio of Backstreet Brewery. Join master brewers from Backstreet Brewery, learn the differences between craft brewing and a typical brewery. Learn what makes Vista the #1 craft brewery capital in the USA.
You’re invited to be highlighted at the newest arts and culture program in Vista! Set up will begin along Main St at 5 PM. This is your opportunity to sell your wares through the evening, and enjoy the rockin’ feature performer! Plan to remain on hand with clean up beginning at 10 pm.
The cost is just $50 for a 10 x 10 booth space
. Limited capacity for this premier event is 25 vendors. Sign up now by sending email to Director@vvba.org
with: your Business Name, Type of Merchandise, Contact Information, Website, Social Media, and a few Pics of your past booth spaces/shows. Remember only the first 25 approved
vendors will be accepted; your payment is your reservation (pending approval
).
We look forward to seeing you and being a part of Vista Night Out!
Sincerely,
Jeffrey Frankel and the VVBA Team