Vista Night Out!…Coming in September

– can be heard from with Featuring SantanaWays – The ultimate Carlos Santana tribute band. 8 PM – Brewery Workshop will be held on south patio of Backstreet Brewery. Join master brewers from Backstreet Brewery, learn the differences between craft brewing and a typical brewery. Learn what makes Vista the #1 craft brewery capital in the USA. You’re invited to be highlighted at the newest arts and culture program in Vista! Set up will begin along Main St at 5 PM . This is your opportunity to sell your wares through the evening, and enjoy the rockin’ feature performer! Plan to remain on hand with clean up beginning at 10 pm . The cost is just $50 for a 10 x 10 booth space. Limited capacity for this premier event is 25 vendors. Sign up now by sending email to Director@vvba.org with: your Business Name, Type of Merchandise, Contact Information, Website, Social Media, and a few Pics of your past booth spaces/shows. Remember only the first 25 approved vendors will be accepted; your payment is your reservation (pending approval). We look forward to seeing you and being a part of Vista Night Out! Sincerely, Jeffrey Frankel and the VVBA Team