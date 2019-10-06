Vista Named One of the Best Places for Seniors to Live

Census data shows that seniors will out number kids by 2035. With such a major shift in the US population, it’s important that our communities are prepared to meet the physical and mental needs of older adults.

The 2019 Senior Living Report from Caring.com ranks the Best and Worst Cities for Seniors to Live based on healthcare, housing options, community engagement, transportation, quality of life and workforce development.



In fact, Vista, CA is ranked number 232 out of 302 cities. While cities like San Francisco, Fredericksburg, Washington, Boston, and Brooklyn are listed among the top ten senior-friendly cities

Despite its relatively low population of seniors aged 65 and over, Vista’s temperate Mediterranean climate and abundant amenities make the city an attractive North County San Diego location for retirees. The pedestrian-friendly downtown offers opportunities for relaxation, fun and culture with its numerous restaurants, shops and year-round array of festivals, concerts, art exhibits and street fairs. The Gloria McClellan Adult Activity and Resource Center offers everything from holiday luncheons to yoga classes. The center’s Culture Caravan also hosts day trips and tours to senior-friendly events and destinations throughout Southern California. Residents who want get around locally, visit the coast or travel to Oceanside, San Marcos or Escondido get reduced fares and passes for NCTD buses, trains and FLEX on-demand services.

To help seniors discover the most senior-friendly cities around the country, Caring.com conducted a new study, “The Best Places for Seniors.” This survey analyzes and ranks 300 cities and 50 states on the quality of senior living in that area. The cities were graded using 70 metrics across six categories: senior housing, engagement, affordability, quality of life, health care and transportation.

