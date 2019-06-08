Vista Multifamily Community Now Complete

Lease-up Nearly Completed at New San Diego North County Community

SAN DIEGO (June 6, 2019) – Pathfinder Partners has completed construction on Creekside Apartments – a new 41-unit multifamily community in Vista, Calif. – retaining San Diego-based Sunrise Management to oversee all marketing/branding, leasing and day-to-day operations.

Creekside Apartments

According to Matt Quinn, vice president of Pathfinder Partners, his firm partnered with Silvergate Development to develop the complex – located just north of San Diego – which has resort style amenities including a high-end club house and lounge and an outdoor area complete with barbecues, fire pit and complimentary Wi-Fi. Pathfinder, which specializes in opportunistic real estate investments, acquired the 1.5-acre parcel in November 2016 and began construction in 2017.

Now leasing, the community features beautifully appointed units – with open concept floor plans – ranging in size from 480 to 1,135 square feet with studio, one- and two-bedroom options. All homes have washer/dryers, wood-style plank flooring, quartz countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and amply sized kitchens with energy efficient stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near the 78 Freeway, the community is close to California State University San Marcos, Legoland, The San Diego Zoo Safari Park and much more. The property is located within the Vista Village Shopping Center, next to Frazier Farms Market with direct access to the adjacent creek and walking trails.

Melissa Deen, vice president of marketing for Sunrise Management, noted Creekside has generated much interest and is now 75 percent leased. She attributes much of the community’s appeal to its ideal location near downtown Vista. “Vista has focused on revitalizing its downtown core, investing in many improvements, which has been a boon for the multifamily industry here,” she said.

About Pathfinder Partners …Headquartered in San Diego, Pathfinder Partners was founded by Mitch Siegler and Lorne Polger in 2006 to make opportunistic investments in distressed real estate assets and value-add properties. Pathfinder has acquired or sold $1 billion of properties since inception. In addition to seeking opportunities to add value by providing liquidity to selling financial institutions, liquidating funds and fatigued owners, Pathfinder also seeks to maximize value through property enhancements, improvements in operations and marketing, property repositioning and other strategies. For more information on the firm or Pathfinder Partners, visit www.pathfinderfunds.com or contact Mitch Siegler at msiegler@pathfinderfunds.com or 858-875-4455.

About Sunrise Management…Founded in 1978, Sunrise Management is a privately-owned San Diego-based firm specializing in the management of residential real estate properties. The firm currently has regional offices in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Phoenix, with a portfolio of more than 13,000 units through California and the southwest. For more information, visit www.sunrisemgmt.com.