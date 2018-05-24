Loading...
Vista Moves Up 1 Spot To Rank As 7th Priciest City

San Diego Metro Report: May 2018

 The Zumper San Diego Metro Report analyzed active listings in April across 17 metro cities to show the most and least expensive cities and cities with the fastest growing rents. The California state median was $1,749 last month.

Cities Ranked By Rent

The Most Expensive

Solana Beach, CA held onto its position as the priciest city with rent growing $140 to $2,890.

Coronado, CA stayed behind Solana beach as the second most expensive with rent at $2,410.

San Marcos, CA moved up one spot to rank as third with one bedrooms priced at $1,850.

The Least Expensive

National City, CA saw rent drop $60 to $1,170 but remained the most affordable in the metro.

Santee, CA was the second least expensive with rent at $1,280.

El Cajon & Imperial Beach, CA tied for third with prices at $1,300.

Growth Rate

The Fastest Growing (Y/Y%)

San Marcos, CA had the fastest growing rent since this time last year, up 14.9%.

San Diego, CA rent climbed 13.2%, making it second.

Lemon Grove, CA rent had the third largest year over year growth rate, rising 10.8%.

The Fastest Growing (M/M%)

Solana Beach, CA had the fastest growing rent last month, jumping 5.1%.

La Mesa, CA was second with rent climbing 4.1%.SDMetroMay

 

