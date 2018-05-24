Vista Moves Up 1 Spot To Rank As 7th Priciest City

Cities Ranked By Rent
The Most Expensive
–Solana Beach, CA held onto its position as the priciest city with rent growing $140 to $2,890.
–Coronado, CA stayed behind Solana beach as the second most expensive with rent at $2,410.
–San Marcos, CA moved up one spot to rank as third with one bedrooms priced at $1,850.
The Least Expensive
–National City, CA saw rent drop $60 to $1,170 but remained the most affordable in the metro.
–Santee, CA was the second least expensive with rent at $1,280.
–El Cajon & Imperial Beach, CA tied for third with prices at $1,300.
Growth Rate
The Fastest Growing (Y/Y%)
–San Marcos, CA had the fastest growing rent since this time last year, up 14.9%.
–San Diego, CA rent climbed 13.2%, making it second.
–Lemon Grove, CA rent had the third largest year over year growth rate, rising 10.8%.
The Fastest Growing (M/M%)
–Solana Beach, CA had the fastest growing rent last month, jumping 5.1%.
–La Mesa, CA was second with rent climbing 4.1%.