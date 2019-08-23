Vista Missing Person At Risk

Deonicio Sebastian (DOB 06/02/1952)



Deonicio Sebastian (DOB 06/02/1952) was last seen on 08/19/2019 at 0800 hours at his residence located on W Indian Rock Road in the city of Vista. Sebastian left his residence on foot sometime later that day taking his wallet and leaving his cellphone. Sebastian has not returned…

REFER TO: San Diego Sheriff’s Missing Person Case #19142705

INFORMATION – FORWARD TO: Detective John Cannon

Desk Phone: (760) 940-4906 E-mail: John.Cannon@sdsheriff.org



Missing Person

William D. Gore, Sheriff Michael R. Barnett, Undersheriff

Bulletin Issued: August 22, 2019

REFER TO: San Diego Sheriff’s Missing Person Case #19142705

INFORMATION – FORWARD TO: Detective John Cannon

Desk Phone: (760) 940-4906 E-mail: John.Cannon@sdsheriff.org

SO-161 3/18 Vista Sheriff’s Station-325 S. Melrose Drive Suite #210, Vista, CA 92083-(760) 940-4551

Or been in contact with his family. Sebastian walks with a limp and usually tells someone where he is going when he leaves. Sebastian suffers from Diabetes, High Blood Pressure, Asthma, and has a pacemaker. Sebastian takes medications for these ailments every six hours.



It is common for Sebastian to walk, ride the bus, and ride the train to various locations to run errands, buy food, go shopping and go to medical appointments. Sebastian would take the bus to Oceanside to go to Walmart. It is common for Sebastian to walk from his home to Arango Green Growers located at 2266 Bautista Avenue, Vista to work at the nursery.

Description:

Sebastian is a 67 year old Hispanic male. He is approximately 5’4″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has a receding hairline with a dark brown complexion. Sebastian cannot read or write.

If you contact Deonicio Sebastian, please contact the San Diego Sheriff’s Department at 858 565-5200